LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your Ag Journal Forecast for the week of June 19 from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Extended Forecast:

Very hot and dry weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two Wednesday evening. Thursday and Friday will be “cooler” for most, but daytime highs will remain above average. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms during the evening hours on Thursday and Friday. Very hot and dry weather will once again build back into the region over the weekend and continue into early next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll turn briefly “cooler” on Thursday and Friday will highs dropping back into the middle to the upper 90s. It’ll turn hotter once again for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with daytime highs back in the upper 90s to the lower 100s.



Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday June 19)

Summer Solstice on Wednesday:

Summer officially arrives on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Summer Solstice

(Summer Arrives Wednesday, June 21)

