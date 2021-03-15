Ag Journal Forecast: Week of March 15th

Happy Monday everyone! The official start to Spring is less than a week away and as we head into this new season, temperatures will remain right around average in the upper 60’s with dry and sunny conditions expected! However, prior to this we are expecting blowing dust to return to the forecast tomorrow and Wednesday. Please be cautious while barbecuing and avoid burning if possible during this time frame. We will also see a brief drop in temperatures on Wednesday, moving from the low 80’s to the low 60’s. Otherwise, we have a quiet forecast ahead with storms potentially returning by the beginning of next week.