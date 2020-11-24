Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 23rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the HPWD:

The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) has added a new domestic water well layer to its interactive map feature (map.hpwd.org).

"Since 2013, the interactive map has been used by constituents to obtain data for permitted wells in the District. However, our staff members also receive a number of questions regarding the location and density of smaller domestic water wells," said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman.