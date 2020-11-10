Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 9th

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from the HPWD:

The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors have scheduled a Nov. 24 public hearing to receive comments on proposed revisions to the Water District’s rules.

The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in the A. Wayne Wyatt Board Room at the High Plains Water District office, 2930 Avenue Q, in Lubbock. A special Board meeting follows at 2:30 p.m.

HPWD Board Members met with the District’s County Advisory Committees (CAC) during a series of annual meetings in March 2020. At that time, the CAC members provided feedback on current HPWD rules and recommended that the Board proceed with draft revisions.

The proposed revisions include:

Adding: