AG Journal Forecast: Week of October 12, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your AG Journal Forecast for the week of October 12 from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

We’ll continue on a roller coaster ride of variable temperatures over the extended forecast period. Long range forecast models continue to show no rain chances over the next five days. Based on Lubbock airport climate data, we’re over 5.80″ below normal on rainfall this year as of Monday evening.

Warmer weather will return on Tuesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Record warmth is expected on Wednesday with lower to middle 90s. Another cool snap is expected on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll warm back into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday.

Morning lows will range from the middle to upper 40s on Tuesday, before warming back into the middle to lower 50s on Wednesday. Upper 40s to lower 50s are expected for Thursday morning. It will be cold Friday morning, with middle to upper 30s. Lows will be in the climb back into the lower 40s Saturday morning.

Agricultural Journal Five Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, October 12)

Have a great week!