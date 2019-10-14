Ag Journal Forecast: Week of October 14th

Happy Monday everyone! I hope you all are having a great start to the week! We’ve got a pretty quiet and stable weather pattern in place at the moment. There’s going to be a relatively weak cold front pushing through tomorrow that will kick up the winds out of the north around the lunch hour. This will also help keep temperatures down a bit compared to the warmer than average day we saw yesterday. We can expect highs for the South Plains on Wednesday to be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the low 40s. The cool down will be short lived as winds will shift back to the south and west as soon as Wednesday afternoon, helping temperatures to begin warming back up. We’ll see highs on Thursday back to near 80 degrees and even highs in the mid 80s by the weekend. Our next cold front looks to make it’s way through the area sometime in the late afternoon to early evening on Sunday, but yet again, it looks to be relatively weak and dry.