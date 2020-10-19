Ag Journal Forecast: Week of October 19th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another cool day across the South Plains with highs dropping back into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. This will end tomorrow with highs jumping back into the low 80’s Tuesday and Wednesday, the upper 80’s and low 90’s on Thursday and then we are watching for our next temperature drop on Friday with highs plummeting back into the low 60’s. Despite all of our temperature fluctuations, sunshine will remain abundant with only isolated precipitation chances tomorrow and Wednesday. Wind speeds will pick up for the second half of the work week which could bring some blowing dust to the region and some fire weather potential, but otherwise we have another quiet forecast ahead! With all the sunshine in the forecast, it is still imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets outdoors, especially on the hot days.