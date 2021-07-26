Ag Journal: July 26

LUBBOCK, Texas — Republicans argued that the Democrats’ human infrastructure plan is unfair to America’s farmers.
To find out why, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — Republicans argued that the Democrats’ human infrastructure plan is unfair to America’s farmers.
To find out why, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.