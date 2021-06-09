Ag Journal: June 7

LUBBOCK, Texas — This week’s heat wave has farmers concerned about drought conditions.
To find out the effects a drought might have, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — This week’s heat wave has farmers concerned about drought conditions.
To find out the effects a drought might have, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.