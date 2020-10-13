Ag Journal: October 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — This week’s edition of KLBK’s Ag Journal explains the impact that the summer drought has on local farmers.
Crops are affected, but the output produced by mechanisms like a cotton gin are too. Watch the full report above.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — This week’s edition of KLBK’s Ag Journal explains the impact that the summer drought has on local farmers.
Crops are affected, but the output produced by mechanisms like a cotton gin are too. Watch the full report above.