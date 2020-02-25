Ag Journal – Plains Cotton Growers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Plains Cotton Growers is a nonprofit organization that assists cotton growers in 42 counties in the Texas High Plains region. The organization serves as a voice for producers on legislative and regulatory issues as well as providing research and services that are focused on the needs of the growers in this area.

A resource that has helped many producers with their operations is a seed cost calculator provided on the Plains Cotton Growers website. This free spreadsheet offers a list of more than 125 cotton seed varieties allowing growers to compare trait packages to cost. Seed sizes vary with different brands so switching varieties can change a growers plant population and overall cost.

Shawn Wade, the Director of Policy Analysis and Research for Plains Cotton Growers said, “They plug in their management decision on plant population and translate that into how much that is going to cost per acre. Seed is a huge part of our budgets, and so it’s important that they get that drill down really as tightly as they can.”

Membership is solicited through the regions 120 cotton gins and operates as a volunteer organization. Being a member of one of the cotton gins also includes a membership with Plains Cotton Growers.

Another area farmers can get assistance with is the upcoming decision for their risk management programs. This coincides with the March 15th deadline for the first part of the farm bill signup.

“Growers have to make a retroactive decision,” said Wade. “They have to make a decision to participate in the 2019 foreign programs that would have been the first year of the Farm Bill. But also, they have to choose which program they’re going to actually be in for 19 and then the upcoming 2020 growing season.”

Whether it’s a farm bill decision, a crop insurance question, or just an update on what’s going on the trade front Plains Cotton Growers is there to assist producers and help make the best decision for their operation.