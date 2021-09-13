Ag Journal: September 13

Agjournal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On National Peanut Day, KLBK takes a look at a local peanut farm in Terry County.

For the full story, watch this week’s Ag Journal, presented by Wylie Implement and Spray Centers, using the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ag News
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar