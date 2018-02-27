Ag Journal Weather Forecast: Week of February 26th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your Ag Journal forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center for the week of September 9.

Scattered thunderstorm chances are expected daily Tuesday through Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling this week. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated by Saturday. Models show dry weather returning to the area for Sunday and Monday. Organized severe weather is not expected, but keep in mind brief heavy rainfall could cause some minor flooding.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Tuesday through Saturday across the South Plains. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s again by Sunday and Monday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.