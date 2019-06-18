Ag Journal Weather Forecast – Week of June 17th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another partly sunny start to the day with much cooler temperatures across the region. This is all due to the cold front that has finally moved out of the South Plains. Light to moderate rain chances will continue on and off through early tomorrow morning. Then we will see a break in the clouds which means we will see temperatures move back into the mid-80's. Then Tuesday evening we will watch for another cold front to push through, bringing another chance for strong to severe storms. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern South Plains under the Marginal risk category with moderate sized hail and strong winds possible. Flooding could also be an issue. This will clear out by Wednesday morning and then a slow warming trend will continue into the weekend with lingering rain chances expected through Friday. Despite the rain chances, we will still see ample sunshine so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!