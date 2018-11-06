Ag Journal Weather Forecast – Week of November 5th

LUBBOCK, Texas -- West Texas is a great place to grow vegetables, but the severe weather can often damage crops if not wipe them out completely.

There is a solution that Vegetable Specialist Dr. Russ Wallace has studies and implemented at Texas A&M AgriLife that could be an advantage when it comes to protecting those high value crops. It’s called a high tunnel and one of the biggest benefits here in West Texas is wind protection, especially this year where a lot of growers have lost crops due to high winds and hail.