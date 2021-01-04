January 4th, 2021 Ag Journal Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It is the first full week of the new year and we are starting off with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine! Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today with temperatures sitting in the low 60’s and more sunshine on tap! Enjoy it while you have the chance because we have a cool down on the way as our next front slides through the region. Highs will drop into the mid-50’s on Wednesday, the upper 40’s on Friday and then the mid-40’s by Sunday! Lows will remain below freezing over the next six out of seven days so make sure to bundle up and don’t forget to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off in order to prevent more ice build up on the roadways. Unfortunately, we will remain dry throughout the work week, with our first precipitation chance arriving on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday!