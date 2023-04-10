LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Easter Sunday brought some meaningful moisture to the region. Unfortunately, it also brought some hail to portions of the South Plains. The hail, overall, was mainly less than 1″ in diameter. This is both good and bad news. Good news because smaller hail doesn’t result in major damage to things like roofs, cars, and businesses. Bad news because small hail shreds plants and crops.

Considering we are still early in the growing season, most crops haven’t even begun to sprout yet. However, some area ag-producers did report hundreds of acres being destroyed by the small hail on Sunday.

After all was said and done, some areas saw well over 1″ of rainfall! This is great news considering drought conditions were continuing to worsen around the region. While this was no drought-busting rain, it sure was a start to seeing moisture return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico.

By the end of the month, the entire KLBK viewing area will see their average last freeze. This means that work in the fields will soon increase. While we need the moisture, we don’t need it all at once. If we see too much at once, it will make it tricky for farmers to get their equipment into fields where soil could be too soggy.

Over the next several weeks, we will see dryline activity begin to increase around the region. These types of storms will bring locally heavy rainfall, in addition to small hail and gusty winds. You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: April 10th, 2023

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

