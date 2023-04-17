LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Since Easter Sunday, we have yet to see any meaningful precipitation across the South Plains! We are still well below our average precipitation for this point in time of the year, which is adding yet another hurdle to ag-producers as they start off growing season 2023. As we look ahead into the next 2 weeks, there does not appear to be any early indications of much moisture. The latest 6-10 and 8-14 day precipitation outlooks show drier than average conditions continuing through the month of April, with maybe a tad bit of moisture returning by early May.

Precipitation Outlook for April 23rd – April 27th. Precipitation Outlook for April 25th – May 1st.

Temperatures have been relatively mild over the past week or so. That will change late this week as a strong cold front enters the region. Most of the South Plains will have the possibility to fall below freezing on both Saturday and Sunday mornings this weekend. This is not good news for those who already have young plants beginning to sprout. It looks like this spill of cooler air could be the start of a streak of cooler days! However, above average temperatures will return as we round out April. Heading into May, we might see some slightly warmer than average temperatures return to the region.

Temperature Outlook for April 23rd – April 27th. Temperature Outlook for April 25th – May 1st.

The latest update on our ENSO status continues to show a shifting pattern from ENSO neutral now, to an El Nino by May-June of this summer. This looks to support the return of monsoon moisture late this spring into summer. Crops will rely heavily on irrigation early this season. By late summer into early fall, we could be dealing with above average precipitation! Time will tell, but this moisture could be coming just a little too late. If too much moisture falls, we could have fields too soggy for what little of a harvest some have.

You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: April 17th, 2023

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx