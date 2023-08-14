LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Some spotty showers and storms over the past several days have been a nice change of pace. Unfortunately, not everyone saw rainfall. The excessive heat and dry conditions have led to a lot of crop failure, especially for areas west and southwest of Lubbock. Unfortunately, it looks like the dreaded heat and drought will persist through August, and possibly into the first half of September.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: August 14th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 14th:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:35 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 107° (2020)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 53° (1920)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

