LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

As growers prepare to head into harvest season, drier and warmer than average conditions look to continue. Drought conditions are expected to worsen over the coming weeks, with the risk of wildfire potential significantly increasing each day that passes without rainfall.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: August 21st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 21st:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:27 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 103° (1930)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 52° (1956)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

