LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Widespread showers, isolated thunder. Low of 37°. Winds SSW→SW 25-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and windy. Blowing dust. High of 68°. Winds W 35-40 MPH, gusts +65 MPH.

Showers will begin to increase across the South Plains later this evening, lingering through 4-6 AM CST Tuesday morning. Some areas will see as much as 0.50″-0.75″ of rainfall. The heaviest precipitation will occur over Curry, Roosevelt, Parmer, Castro, and Bailey counties over the northwestern South Plains. Another band of heavy rain is expected to occur along and off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains. Winds will increase overnight, especially as precipitation comes to an end. Gusts as high as 40-50 MPH will be likely before sunrise on Tuesday, as low temperatures settle in the low 30s over northwestern areas, to the mid 40s off the Caprock.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 62/82 for Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 through 6 PM CST. Gusts as high as 65-70 MPH are expected in this region. Areas along and to the south of Highway 62/82 are under a Wind Advisory for the same timeframe, with gusts as high as 50-55 MPH expected in these regions.

Active wind alerts for Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.

High temperatures will warm into the mid 50s over eastern New Mexico, with far eastern areas peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with most of the area seeing reduced visibility due to blowing dust! This will make travel tricky for high-profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction. If any fires were to develop on Tuesday, they would likely spread rather quickly due to the strong winds. If you happen to see one, report it to 911 immediately. Winds will remain breezy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be another windy day, with peak wind gusts of 50 MPH likely for most of the region. Winds will shift from the west to the northwest throughout the day as our next cold front moves into the region. This front could bring a few snow showers to portions of Curry, Parmer, and Castro counties. No accumulations are expected, as daytime highs will top out in the 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be much colder behind the cold front, with low temperatures plummeting into the 10s and 20s.

Below average temperatures return to eastern New Mexico and western Texas for Thursday! Highs will only warm into the mid 30s over northwestern areas, with southeastern zones reaching the balmy upper 40s! Winds will be out of the north-northwest around 18-22 MPH, with gusts waning throughout the day. Thursday night into Friday morning will be bone-chilling, with temperatures settling into the 10s to upper 20s once again.

Extended Forecast:

Winds will calm by Friday with more clouds returning to the region. We will see clouds gradually increase for Saturday, with overcast conditions looking likely for Sunday and Monday. Winds will increase for Sunday and Monday, gusting upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the west-southwest. Highs will range from the 40s and 50s Friday, up to the 60s and 70s by Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will warm from the 10s and 20s Friday morning, to the 30s and 40s Monday morning. For now, it appears we will stay dry through the extended forecast period.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: February 13th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 13th:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:30 PM CDT

Average High: 59°

Record High: 81° (1979)

Average Low: 30°

Record Low: 7° (1963)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

