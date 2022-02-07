LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 24°. Winds W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Clouds late. High of 67°. Winds WSW→NNW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight, calm and quiet conditions are expected across the region. We will see temperatures dip into the upper teens to low 30s by sunrise on Tuesday, with winds out of the west around 8-12 MPH. Overall, we’ll bottom out a little below average for this time of year.

Depending on who you ask, Tuesday will be one of the nicest days we’ve seen in quite a while! High temperatures will be about 8-12° above average, with highs ranging through the 60s. A few lower 70s will be possible over the Rolling Plains. Westerly winds will aid in warming temperatures on Tuesday. Gusts near 35-40 MPH will be possible, with some patchy blowing dust expected. Winds will slightly shift to the west-northwest later in the day. Other than the dust, a sunny sky is expected. Later in the day, clouds will begin to increase across the region. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region overnight, with lows bottoming out in the upper teens to upper 20s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another relatively nice day across the KLBK viewing area. High temperatures will peak in the upper 50s to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. We will start the day off with winds out of the northwest, before shifting to the southwest later in the afternoon. Gusts as high as 20 MPH are expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning looks cold once again, with lows falling into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A weak cold front will pass through the region on Thursday, dropping out highs closer to average. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s to low 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night through Friday morning will be chilly, with temperatures cooling into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will soar back into the mid 60s to mid 70s on Friday, before a series of strong cold fronts move through Saturday, dropping highs back below average. Models are trying to bring some precipitation into the region on Saturday, but it looks like the first cold front to pass through will dry out the atmosphere, resulting in our lower levels being too dry to support precipitation across the South Plains. However, should the lower levels saturate, we could be dealing with more wintry weather across the region this weekend. As of right now, it looks like just a few snow showers will be possible over the Texas Panhandle throughout the day on Saturday. By Sunday, we’ll see our high temperatures return to the 60s, with most of the region back in the 70s by Monday. Stay tuned to the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates on your forecast!

AG-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: February 7th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 7th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 58°

Record High: 84° (1918 & 2015)

Normal Low: 29°

Record Low: -3° (1933)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

