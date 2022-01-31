LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 33°. Winds SW→NW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clouds increase. High of 56°. Winds NW→NE 15-20 MPH.

Clouds are expected to increase across the KLBK viewing area tonight, with winds out of the southwest initially, before shifting to the northwest as a weak cold front passes through the region. Gusts will exceed 20 MPH at times. By sunrise on Tuesday, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be our last ‘warm’ day of the week. We’ll keep the clouds around, calling for a partly to mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will peak in the upper 40s to low 60s, with winds out of the north around 15-20 MPH. Tuesday night, a strong surge of arctic air will enter the region. Highs for Wednesday will occur around midnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s, with winds out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH.

The coldest air since February 2021 will arrive in the South Plains on Wednesday. Highs in the 40s will occur around midnight, with temperatures only warming back into the low 20s to low 30s during the daytime hours. Winds will be blustery out of the northeast, with gusts as high as 35 MPH at times. By late morning to early afternoon, a light snow or wintry mix will begin to fall across the KLBK viewing area. Throughout the day, coverage in precipitation will increase, and transition to all snow. Not much in the way of ice accumulation is expected. However; roadways will be treacherous for your commute home on Wednesday! TAKE IT SLOW on area roadways if you have to be out. If you don’t have to be out, don’t. Wednesday night will be bone chilling, with low temperature bottoming out near 0° to 10° across the forecast area. Wind chill values will be as cold as -20°, which means frostbite could occur in as little as 5-10 minutes.

Moderate to light snowfall will continue for the first half of Thursday, before finally tapering off by late afternoon. All-in-all, snowfall totals will range anywhere from 1-6″ across the South Plains, with heavier totals occurring over the Rolling Plains. Highs on Thursday will not escape the teens for most, with winds out of the north around 22-28 MPH. Wind chill values will remain near 0° for most of the day. Another hard freeze is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows ranging from -5° to 10°.

Extended Forecast:

Travel issues will stick around the region for Friday, as highs only peak in the 20 area-wide. Saturday morning will be a little slick, but temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by Saturday afternoon. Highs will warm back into the mid 40s as we round out the weekend and head into next week, with no precipitation expected across the region.

AG-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: January 31st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 24th:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:18 PM CDT

Normal High: 57°

Record High: 84° (1911)

Normal Low: 28°

Record Low: 2° (1985)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

