LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

It has been several weeks since we’ve seen any widespread meaningful rainfall around the South Plains. We are beginning to see signs of a ‘flash drought’ develop across a good portion of the region. Above average temperatures, combined with recent below average precipitation and occasionally breezy conditions have caused this ‘flash drought’ to develop. With no significant precipitation expected in the near future, it does not appear these conditions will begin improving anytime soon.

The latest drought monitor update still keeps the northern half of the KLBK viewing area out of drought status. However, drought will likely ‘officially’ return to these areas within the next several weeks. Long range data is suggesting that we will continue to see at or above average temperatures through at least the next 14 days, with precipitation remaining at or below average levels. Dryland crops are feeling the biggest punch from this current pattern, with many crops already prematurely producing.

The culprit behind this dry and hot spell is a stubborn ridge of high pressure that has locked itself over the south central and southwestern United States. These types of atmospheric patterns can be exceptionally stubborn, meaning they can last for long periods of time.

you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: July 24th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 24th:

Sunrise: 6:54 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (1943 & 1958)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 57° (1915)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains! Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx