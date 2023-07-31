LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

As we wrap up the month of July, many of us are asking what happened to the rain?! Unfortunately, a stubborn ridge of high pressure has been essentially blocking the South Plains from receiving much moisture. For the month as a whole, we ended up being warmer and drier than average. Although July 2023 wasn’t a top 10 driest July on record, it was our 7th warmest.

As we move into the next several weeks, there are currently no overly promising signals for meaningful rainfall. However, some data does suggest that within the next 7-10 days, we could see some moisture return to the region.

High pressure is expected to gradually shift back to the southwest, allowing for some ridge-siding storms to move into the Texas Panhandle and South Plains from the northwest. Data is currently in a great deal of disagreement on how far our ridge backs to the southwest, and just how strong the ridge will continue to remain.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: July 31st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 31st:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:48 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 104° (1934)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1971)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

