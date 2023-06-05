LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Many crops are hitting their deadlines for insurance purposes soon, if they haven’t hit them already. Although the recent heavy rainfall has been needed, it has placed a big problem on some farmer’s shoulders. With fields too damp across the region due to 300% the amount of average rainfall, many farmers have not been able to get their fields planted due to how wet the ground is. This is causing some ag-producers to switch crops for insurance purposes this year.

The rain has been well received for most, with drought conditions slowly beginning to fade across most of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. The long term outlook for the remainder of June suggests that portions of the KLBK viewing areas will see drought status completely eradicated! The month of June as a whole looks to feature above average precipitation and slightly below average temperatures.

There will be periods of warm and dry conditions throughout the month, but the active pattern that we’ve been in will most likely continue. As we look further into growing season 2023, bouts of heavy precipitation look to continue as our climate pattern continues to shift out of a La Nina pattern, and continues to strengthen into an El Nino phase. This trend will continue into the fall and winter months, likely resulting in the continuation of cooler temperatures and more rainfall through harvest season.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: June 5th, 2023

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

