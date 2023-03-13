LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

The main headache we’ve had to deal with across western Texas and eastern New Mexico over the past month or so has been the wind and blowing dust! That is likely to continue into the middle of this week. Gusts could be as high as 40 MPH on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in blowing dust across the South Plains and Permian Basin.

On Wednesday, a strong arctic cold front will move in later in the day. This will result in a change of wind direction from the southwest to the northwest, with gusts remaining as high as 40 MPH! This cold front will bring a widespread freeze to the region by sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures will remain well below their seasonal averages from Friday through at least Monday! Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 50s, with morning lows in the low 20s to upper 30s.

Data is suggesting that Monday into Tuesday could feature some precipitation across portions of the KLBK viewing area! This precipitation could be in the form of a wintry mix, or even snow! There are still a lot of uncertainties with this forecast, especially the exact track of the storm system. We will be monitoring this system closely over the next several days as details and data becomes more clear.

Any time of moisture would be beneficial at this point in time, considering that drought conditions are beginning to worsen around the region. Level D3 Extreme drought continues to plague a good portion of the South Plains. As we head into the next two weeks, signals are pointing to an increase in the opportunity of precipitation around the region. Our average last freeze date around the region is anywhere from late March over southern areas to late April over northern areas. The moisture arriving now would be great to receive before putting plants in the ground.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: March 13th, 2023

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

