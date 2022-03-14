LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 30°. Winds NNW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 70°. Winds NW→SW 10-15.

After a day of blowing dust and strong winds, a nice calm night sounds great. Our sky will clear as dust settles. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Tuesday, with winds remaining light and calm out of the north-northwest around 8-12 MPH.

On a scale from 1 to 10, Tuesday is nearly a perfect 10! Highs will peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s under a sunny sky! Winds will shift from the northwest during the morning hours to the southwest during the afternoon, with sustained speeds only ranging from 10-15 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be seasonable cool, with lows in the 30s to low 40s under a clear sky.

Wednesday is expected to be a warm and windy day on the South Plains! Highs will climb into the upper 70s to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky! I wouldn’t be surprised if some locations across the Rolling Plains saw their first 90° day of the year! Winds will increase late in the day, with gusts out of the southwest upwards of 35-40 MPH. This will result in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions across the region. Outdoor burning is not advised. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain breezy, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Lows will only cool into the upper 30s to upper 40s by sunrise Thursday.

A strong cold front will increase winds across the region on Thursday. Gusts as high as 45 MPH are expected, as winds shift to the northwest behind the front. This will stunt our highs, keeping them in the 60s across the KLBK viewing area. As the low pressure system associated with our storm system tracks through the Texas Panhandle, isolated showers are expected to develop across the northern South Plains. Showers will remain limited in coverage, with only about 10% of the region picking up measurable precipitation. Be sure to keep an eye out for any pots of gold at the end of rainbows that develop ;). Thursday night into Friday will be cold and breezy at times. Lows will fall into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast:

Highs will fall below average on Friday with seasonable warm temperatures returning for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. We will see temperatures peak anywhere from the mid 50s on Friday, through the mid 80s on Sunday. Winds will remain marginally strong, meaning that our risk for fire weather will not be leaving us anytime soon. In fact, nearly half of the KLBK viewing area is now under at least a level 4 out of 5 Extreme drought. Unfortunately, no significant precipitation is expected anytime soon. However, with that being said, we are keeping our attention focused at the beginning to middle of next week. Guidance is suggesting that some strong to severe storms could be possible over the Rolling Plains on Monday and Tuesday. Be sure you’re staying up to date with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team. We’ll keep you safe through the storms.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: March 14th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 14th:

Sunrise: 7:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:54 PM CDT

Normal High: 67°

Record High: 86° (1972)

Normal Low: 38°

Record Low: 13° (1954)

Have a great Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

