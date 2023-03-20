LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

As we kick off Spring 2023, many ag-producers are wanting to know if this growing season will be just as dry as last year. As we head into the next two weeks, many areas will pass their average final freeze date for the winter season. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any significant signals of much needed moisture returning to the region.

Level D3 Extreme drought continues to plague portions of the region, with widespread drought conditions covering all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Spring is typically our windiest time of year. The next two weeks will likely feature periods of on and off blowing dust, which could reduce visibility at times.

We are currently phasing out of a La Nina ENSO cycle, and transitioning into a neutral phase. By late Summer 2023, we should be transitioning into more of an El Nino phase! This is a good signal that our overall moisture content will increase throughout the spring, resulting in more monsoonal showers and storms as we head into late spring and throughout summer! While this will not help us in the current, it does provide hope as we head further into the growing season.

Overall, this year has the potential to feature more precipitation than we saw last year. On a related note, we could also be dealing with a more active severe weather season around the region, too.

