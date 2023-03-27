LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Drought conditions are continuing to worsen across the South Plains as we head into the start of growing season 2023. With the exception of a few showers and storms off the Caprock on Thursday of this week, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of meaningful moisture over the next 7-10 days.

Warmer and drier than average conditions will hang around the region through at least the first 10 days of April. This doesn’t mean we won’t see any rain at all, but instead that not much in the way of accumulation is expected. One this that we will most likely be able to count on is the wind.

Breezy conditions will continue to plague eastern New Mexico and western Texas with blowing dust and an increased risk for fire weather conditions. All outdoor burning should be postponed until further notice. Activities that could result in a spark should also be postponed. Any fire spotted around the region should be reported to 911 immediately as conditions will support the rapid development and spread of wildfires around the region.

We are currently phasing out of a La Nina ENSO cycle, and transitioning into a neutral phase. By late Summer 2023, we should be transitioning into more of an El Nino phase! This is a good signal that our overall moisture content will increase throughout the spring, resulting in more monsoonal showers and storms as we head into late spring and throughout summer! While this will not help us in the current, it does provide hope as we head further into the growing season. This could also result in an extended severe weather season lingering into mid to late July.

