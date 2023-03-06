LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

This winter has been a dry, and relatively warm one despite a few bitter cold snaps. Not much moisture has fallen across the region. In fact, our entire viewing area has seen less than 2″ of rainfall so far for 2023, with no mesonet sites in Lubbock county seeing more than 0.90″ of liquid equivalent rainfall.

As we head into the next two weeks, it appears our precipitation chances will increase as temperatures remain on the mild side. The most recent 6-10 and 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center indicate we will see above average precipitation and above average temperatures!

Drought conditions continue to blanket western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with the worst conditions existing in southeastern New Mexico, and over the Rolling Plains. As we head into spring, it appears our La Nina will begin to fade. This will support an increase in precipitation across the region. Current guidance suggests we will see close to average precipitation through the spring, with temperatures slightly above average.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: March 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 6th:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:48 PM CDT

Average High: 65°

Record High: 87° (1929 & 1934)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 10° (1920 & 1943)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

