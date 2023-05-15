LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Recent rains have arrived at a crucial time for area ag-producers who are putting their seed in the ground for growing season 2023! With most of the region seeing at least some rainfall over the past week, most locations around West Texas and eastern New Mexico have pretty damp topsoils. With the exceptions of only Hobbs, Tatum, Seminole, and Andrews, the rest of the West Texas Mesonet Sites have received at least 0.25″ of rainfall over the past week.

As we look forward to this week, we will continue to see isolated and scattered chances of showers and storms as several storm systems over the southwestern United States move closer to the South Plains. Showers and storms return to the forecast Tuesday evening, and will hang around through Friday. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds near 60-70 MPH, and hail up to penny sized (0.75″ in diameter), especially on Thursday evening.

Our extended outlook for the next 6-14 days will feature slightly below average temperatures due to an expected surplus of precipitation around the region! As previously stated, this is coming at a crucial time for planting season. This will allow drought conditions to continue to improve around most of New Mexico and Texas! Unfortunately, a few bouts of severe weather will likely accompany this beneficial rainfall.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: May 15th, 2023

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx