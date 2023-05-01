LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Despite a round of severe storms and rain last week, we are continuing to deal with severe drought around almost half of the KLBK viewing area. There is hope in the forecast this week, as rain and storm chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. However, it may come at the cost of severe weather.

Isolated hail and damaging wind events will be possible this week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. In addition to severe weather, these storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall amounts in excess of 1″! This will not wipe away drought conditions around the region, but it will help to edge away some of the drier topsoils around eastern New Mexico and western Texas.

As we look further into the future, there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the forecast. The current pattern set up across the country is what is known as an ‘omega block’. This is where we have a ridge of high pressure locked over the center portions of the country, with areas of low pressure remaining stagnant over the southwestern and southeastern portions of the country. Here in western Texas and eastern New Mexico, we could see monsoon moisture squeeze into the region, allowing for some continued relief around the region.

