LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Warm and breezy. Low of 57°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Extreme fire danger. Blowing dust. High of 90°. Winds SW 35-40 MPH, gusts ~60+ MPH.

Breezy conditions will increase this evening, and stick around through the overnight hours. A clear sky is expected across the South Plains throughout the overnight hours tonight, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Temperatures will remain above average, with lows only bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 60s by sunrise on Tuesday.

A Weather Aware day has been issued for Tuesday, April 12th, 2022. Strong winds with gusts occasionally over 60 MPH are expected throughout the day. As a result, High Wind alerts and Red Flag Warnings have been issued for almost all of the KLBK viewing area. Extreme fire weather conditions will increase across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Tuesday. Be conscious of your actions, and postpone any outdoor activities that could result in a spark. Tie up any loose chains on your vehicles, and be sure to properly dispose of cigarettes. High temperatures will peak in the low 80s to low 90s under a hazy sky. Widespread blowing dust is expected, so be prepared for reduced visibility. High profile vehicles like tractor trailers will have a difficult time driving, especially in the north to south direction. Strong winds will hang around overnight, with gusts upwards of 40-50 MPH hanging around the region. Lows will range from the upper 30s to low 60s under a dusty sky.

Wednesday will be cooler, and not as windy as Tuesday! Highs will range from the low 60s to mid 70s across the region, with blowing dust still expected area wide. Strong winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, with gusts as high as 50 MPH expected. Fire weather conditions will remain at a critical threat level. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, as are any activities that could result in a spark. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will feature much cooler temperatures, with northwestern areas falling below freezing. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 40s.

A break in the wind will arrive on Thursday! Gusts out of the southwest will only peak around 20-25 MPH! Highs will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be comfortable, as lows dip into the low 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Our Good Friday holiday is looking pleasant and warm! Calmer winds will remain the theme for Friday and Saturday, with highs varying from the upper 70s to lower 90s each day. Winds will increase slightly for Easter Sunday, with gusts out of the west-southwest upwards of 30-35 MPH! This will increase our fire weather risk once again. It looks like a cold front will move into the region early next week, possibly bringing in the risk of another freeze for portions of the area. Highs will fall back closer to average, peaking in the 70s on Monday.

KLBK 5 Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: April 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 11th:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:15 PM CDT

Average High: 75°

Record High: 94° (1972)

Average Low: 45°

Record Low: 25° (1932)

Have a safe Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

