LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 78°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and HOT. High of 99°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

After a cooler day for some areas, a mild night is expected across the South Plains. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 70s to low 80s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be much warmer across the South Plains! Highs will vary anywhere from 95-105 degrees under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A stray shower will be possible, but most areas will remain rain-free. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will remain warm, as lows only drop into the low 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature isolated to scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rainfall appears to be for Thursday afternoon. Most areas will remain dry, but some of us could see as much as 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall. Each day, high temperatures will climb somewhere between 95-105 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will remain out of the south, with sustained speeds anywhere from 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will stay in the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

The remainder of our forecast period is expected to remain dry and warm. Our stagnant pattern remains, with high pressure dominating over the Southern Plains region of the United States. Highs will stay in the 95-105 degree range under a partly cloudy sky. We will remain mostly rain-free, with the exception of an isolated shower or two in eastern New Mexico. Morning lows will remain above average, bottoming out in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: August 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 1st:

Sunrise: 6:59 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:47 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 106° (1966)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 55° (1925)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

