KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, August 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 67°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

Isolated showers will remain possible until sunset this evening. After sunset, activity will begin to fade away, with a partly cloudy sky hanging around the area. Winds will shift from the southeast this evening, to the southwest by sunrise on Tuesday. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be a pretty typical last day of August for the South Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 80s to middle 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift back to the southeast by the afternoon and evening hours, with gusts as high as 20 MPH possible. A passing shower or two cannot be completely ruled out across eastern New Mexico, but rain chances will remain below 10%. Clouds will partially clear as we head into the evening and overnight hours with a calming southwesterly wind. Temperatures will once again lower into the lower 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer for most of the South Plains. Highs will peak from the upper 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Southeasterly winds around 12-18 MPH are expected across the KLBK viewing area. Again, a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out across the region, but coverage will remain below 10%. Overnight temperatures will be close to their seasonal averages, bottoming out in the lower 60s to lower 70s by sunrise Thursday.

Thursday will essentially be a carbon copy of Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures around 1-3 degrees above average will continue, putting our highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the South Plains, with afternoon winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. A passing shower or two will remain possible. Overnight lows will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

We will keep a seasonably dry and warm forecast across the KLBK viewing area for the remainder of the forecast period. Other than a few passing clouds, there will not be much relief from the sun! Remember to apply sunscreen when outdoors, and stay hydrated! Wearing lighter colored clothes will help keep you cooler, too! Other than an isolated shower or two, it looks like there will not be any significant chance for rainfall for the foreseeable future! Thankfully, drought conditions continue to not be a concern for our region.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: August 30th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 30th:

Sunrise: 7:20 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:15 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Record Low: 44° (1915)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

