LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Storms east early. Clearing late. Low of 37°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and blustery. High of 54°. Winds W 15-20 MPH.

A strong cold front is on its way to the South Plains this evening. It is expected to clear the region by sunrise on Tuesday. However; before it does, it could bring some severe storms to northeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area! A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms has been issued for places like Guthrie, Paducah, and Childress. Here, we could see severe storms roll through between 10 PM tonight through 3 AM Tuesday morning. Damaging winds of 70-80 MPH, hail up to half dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter), and even an isolated tornado will be possible. Behind the front, much colder air will filter into the region. Lows will bottom out anywhere from the upper 20s to the mid 40s under a clearing sky, with wind gusts out of the west upwards of 40-50 MPH!

A windy day is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! Some patchy blowing dust is likely due to winds gusting upwards of 40-45 MPH out of the west. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s out west, to the low 60s off the Caprock. We will keep a mostly sunny sky around the region all day and night, with morning lows bottoming out in the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise Wednesday.

Wednesday will be another cold and breezy day, with highs struggling to make it out of the 40s! We will see winds out of the west-northwest, gusting upwards of 35-40 MPH. Most of the region to the west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor will see highs in the 30s and 40s, with eastern areas making it into the 50s. Wednesday night through Thursday morning will be bitter cold, with lows in the upper 10s to low 30s. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants, wrap your water pipes, and check on your loved ones to make sure they have an adequate source of heat!

Below average temperatures will remain the focal point of the forecast for Thursday. Highs range through the upper 30s to low 50s under a mostly sunny sky, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southeast later in the day. Sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH are expected. Clouds will move in later in the day, resulting in a partly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will cool into the upper 10s to lower 30s once again.

Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures will hang around for Friday and Saturday. We will briefly warm back up to more seasonal temperatures for Sunday and Monday. We will remain dry, with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky remaining around the region each day. Morning lows will remain well below freezing, so be sure to remember those 4 Ps. As we look further into next week, a secondary surge of colder air is expected to arrive. This will keep temperatures well below average through the Christmas holiday.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: December 12th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 12th:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 82° (1937)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 6° (1961)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

