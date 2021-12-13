KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, December 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 38°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 76°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Tonight, breezy and partly cloudy conditions will keep our temperatures above average! Lows will only bottom out in the 30s to low 40s, with winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

A warm and windy day is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be quite breezy out of the southwest, gusting upward of 30 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will remain well above average! Temperatures will only fall into the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will calm, and shift to the southeast. This will allow for patchy dense fog to develop by sunrise on Wednesday morning. Our morning lows will be closer to our average highs than they will our average lows.

Wednesday will start off foggy and warm. Our fog will mix out by late morning, brining in a brief period of a sunny sky. During the afternoon hours, strong winds will increase out of the southwest. Gusts over 50 MPH are expected, in addition to reduced visibility from blowing dust. A Fire Weather Watch is already in effect for portions of the KLBK viewing area from noon through 6 PM CDT. Highs will range from the 70s to low 80s across the forecast area. Low temperatures for Wednesday will actually occur Wednesday night, as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. A strong cold front will move through during the evening and overnight hours, shifting winds to the northwest. Winds will gradually diminish, but gusts near 40 MPH are still expected. Low temperatures by Thursday morning will dip into the 20s through the upper 30s.

Thursday will be a bit cooler, and a lot less windy! High temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will start odd out of the northeast, before shifting to the southeast later in the day. Gusts should remain below 20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly, yet mild. Lows will bottom out in the 30s to low 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Our cold front that passed through the region Wednesday into Thursday is expected to stall out just to the south of the KLBK viewing area. This will keep clouds around the region on Friday and Saturday. This stationary front will also allow for some moisture to move back into the region. Isolated showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday, mainly to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Some areas could even see a few snowflakes! Sorry snow lovers! At this time, no accumulating snow is expected. Most of us will remain dry. Behind a secondary cold front on Saturday, temperatures will remain much cooler. As we head into next week, temperatures are expected to remain close to average.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 13th:

Sunrise: 7:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:40 PM CDT

Normal High: 55°

Record High: 79° (1921)

Normal Low: 28°

Record Low: 5° (1917)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

