KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, December 6th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Hard freeze. Low of 27°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 68°. Winds WSW 15-20 MPH.

After a rather chilly day, a bitter cold night is expected across the South Plains tonight! A mostly clear sky this evening will be replaced by a partly cloudy sky tonight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 10s to low 30s by sunrise on Tuesday, with winds out of the south around 8-12 MPH. Be sure to remember the four Ps!!!

Tuesday will start off below average, but we are forecasted to finish the day around 10-15 degrees above average! Highs will top out in the upper 50s through the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 15-20 MPH. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows dropping into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

High temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above average on Wednesday, with high temperatures peaking in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 22-28 MPH, with gusts near 40 MPH. Blowing dust is expected across portions of the KLBK viewing area. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region throughout the day, with clouds hanging on through the overnight hours. These clouds, combined with southwesterly winds, will keep our low temperatures well above-average. Lows will only cool into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday will most likely be the warmest day out of the next week! Highs will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s region-wide. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 22-28 MPH, with gusts occasionally exceeding 40 MPH. Fire weather is a major concern for Thursday. Exceptionally low relative humidity values, combined with a worsening drought and breezy conditions, conditions will be extremely favorable for wildfires. Outdoor burning should be postponed until further notice. Another warm night is expected into Friday morning, with lows only dipping into the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Our next storm system will impact the western portions of the United States on Friday, before moving into the South Plains late Friday night into Saturday morning. head of the front, exceptionally strong wind gusts and above average temperatures will continue for the South Plains. Temperatures will take a sharp dive behind the cold front Friday evening, with winds shifting from the southwest to the northeast. Unfortunately, it looks like this front will lack moisture. Temperatures will fall 25-35 degrees behind the front, with high temperatures only ranging from the 40s to low 50s on Saturday. By Sunday, above average conditions will return to the region, and last through early next week. Fire weather will continue to remain a concern as well. When we look into the next several weeks, it looks like temperatures will continue to remain well above-average, with precipitation chances remaining exceptionally low.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: December 6th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, December 6th:

Sunrise: 7:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Normal High: 57°

Record High: 83° (1939)

Normal Low: 30°

Record Low: 1° (1950)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx