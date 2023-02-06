LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Breezy with clouds increasing. Cold front moves through. Low of 35°. Winds NE 22-28 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High of 48° before sunrise. Winds NE 18-22 MPH.

A cold front will continue to push through the South Plains tonight, resulting in the continuation of stronger winds around the region. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible out of the northeast. Clouds will increase tonight through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s over northwestern areas, with locations off the Caprock bottoming out in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery around West Texas and East New Mexico. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the forecast area throughout the day, with temperatures warming into the mid to low 40s. Our high temperatures very well could occur before sunrise, peaking in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are expected off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Little to no rainfall accumulation is expected. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH throughout the day, with winds subsiding later in the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s expected.

A brief warm up is expected on Wednesday, with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s! We will see a mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the west around 12-18 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain cold, with temperatures settling into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Thursday will be another cold day as our next front moves through the region. Highs will only warm into the mid 50s to mid 40s around the area under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds are expected over the northern South Plains and the Panhandle. Winds will be out of the north around 18-22 MPH, with gusts as high as 40 MPH possible. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the upper 10s to low 30s likely.

Extended Forecast:

Friday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see a clear sky, before clouds build back in for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the weekend, with a few showers possible Sunday evening. Rain chances will jump up for Monday as our next cold front moves through the KLBK viewing area. Highest likelihoods for rainfall will exist over the eastern half of the region. Models are in a decent amount of agreement with this event for the time being, and even show some decent rainfall totals could be possible! You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: February 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, February 6th:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:23 PM CDT

Average High: 58°

Record High: 81° (2015)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 4° (1956)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx