LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 43°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and breezy. High of 63°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Clouds increase around the South Plains tonight as our next storm system approaches from the west. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s to low 50s by sunrise on Tuesday, with southwesterly winds continuing to gust upwards of 40 MPH.

Tuesday will be warm and breezy around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 MPH out of the southwest will be possible throughout the day. A scold front will move through the region later in the evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will peak in the 50s and 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Later in the afternoon and evening hours, showers will begin to develop around the area. Northeastern locations will have the highest likelihood of seeing up to 0.15″ of rainfall. Isolated showers will end from west to east overnight, as lows settle into the mid 20s to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler around the KLBK viewing area. Highs will vary from the 50s into the low 60s under a sunny sky. Overall, it will be a pleasant day despite the wind. Gusts as high as 30-40 MPH will be possible out of the west-northwest throughout the day. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be much colder, as low temperatures dip into the 20s to low 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temperatures.

Thursday will be a very typical mid-January day! Both high and low temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of year, with a partly cloudy sky expected around the South Plains! Winds will be a bit calmer, shifting from the northwest to the south throughout the day. Gusts should remain below 30 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain cold, with lows in the 20s and 30s expected.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: January 16th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 16th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:02 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 80° (1974)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 6° (1930)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

