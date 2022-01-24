KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, January 24th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 27°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, clouds late. High of 52°. Winds SE 20-25 MPH.

A beautiful day will translate into a cold evening as we head into the overnight hours tonight. We’ll keep a mostly clear sky around the region, with winds out of the east-northeast around 10-15 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 30s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected across the region for Tuesday. Highs will remain a few degrees below average, ranging from the mid 40s to mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to increase from west to east as we head into the overnight hours. A cold front will begin to move into the region from north to south overnight. Behind our front, we’ll have enough moisture and lift to provide us with some light to moderate snow! Snowfall will begin over northern areas just after midnight, with snowfall moving into Lubbock around sunrise. Ahead of the snow, it looks like we could see some light freezing drizzle. This would cause ice to develop on surfaces before the snow arrives, leading to potentially treacherous travel conditions. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid teens to mid 20s across the region.

Light to moderate snow will fall across the South Plains on Wednesday. Most of the South Plains will see a dusting to 1-2″ of snowfall. The further north you live, the more you have the potential to see. We are going to be closely watching this storm system as it enters the region. We are expecting a few bands of heavier snowfall to set up. This will lead to locally higher totals, likely pushing 5″ of snow accumulation! As mentioned, we are not able to pinpoint the exact location that this band will set up until it actually develops. High temperatures will remain below freezing on Wednesday, so snow that does accumulate won’t melt much. Winds will shift from the east to the south later during the evening, with gusts nearing 30 MPH at times. Low temperatures will range from the low teens to the low 20s under a clearing sky. Below is a map of expected accumulations around the region.

Thursday will start off very cold across the region. Some areas could even start off in the single digits depending on the depth of the snowpack! Roadways will likely refreeze overnight, resulting in icy conditions for some. Please be safe out there! Highs will range from the low 30s to low 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the west-northwest to the north-northeast after a cold front pushes through the region later in the day. Gusts as high as 35-40 MPH will be possible. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold once again, with lows in the low teens to low 20s.

Extended Forecast:

We will gradually warm up by the end of this week heading into the weekend. Highs will warm from the 40s & 50s on Friday, to the 60s on Saturday! A weak disturbance will cool us off just a few degrees for Sunday with increasing clouds. By Monday, we’ll warm back up, with fewer clouds around the region. Morning lows will remain below freezing each day. Wind will vary in both direction and speed, with gusts approaching 40 MPH on Saturday.

AG-Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: January 24th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 24th:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:11 PM CDT

Normal High: 56°

Record High: 83° (1970)

Normal Low: 28°

Record Low: -1° (1915)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

