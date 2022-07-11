LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 69°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms. HOT! High of 98°. Winds E 15-20 MPH.

A warm and mostly clear evening is in store for the South Plains! A stray shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out for northern areas, but most of us will remain dry. A weak cold front will move into the region late tonight through early Tuesday morning! Winds will remain out of the east around 8-12 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as a weak cold front passes through the region. Northwestern areas will have the highest likelihood of seeing rainfall. Locally heavy amounts will be possible with the strongest storms. No severe weather is expected, and more areas will remain dry than wet. Highs will vary from the low 90s to lower 100s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain warm, only dropping into the 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

The heat returns for Friday through Monday! Highs will range anywhere from 95-110 degrees across the KLBK viewing area. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with possibly a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. A weak disturbance will move through then, possibly resulting in a few more isolated showers and storms. Morning lows will remain above average, bottoming out in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Winds will remain breezy, mainly out of the south, with gusts as high as 35 MPH. Be sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, and ALWAYS look before you lock!

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: July 11th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 1th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 106° (2009)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 51° (1952)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx