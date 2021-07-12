KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, July 12th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 65°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & breezy. High of 89°. Winds SW/SE 20-30 MPH.

The rainfall that some of us have received over the past couple of days has helped to keep drought conditions at bay for most of the South Plains! All of the green really looks good on western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Tonight, showers and storms will rain themselves out, leaving us with a mostly clear sky overnight. Lows will bottom out from the middle 60s to the lower 70s, with winds out of the southeast, shifting to the southwest by sunrise. Gusts over 15 MPH will be possible.

Tuesday will be a warm, but cooler than average day. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. It looks like we will remain dry across the KLBK viewing area, with winds on the breezy side. Some areas will see gusts over 30 MPH out of the southeast! Overnight, winds will calm as a few clouds move into the region. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s by sunrise on Wednesday.

High temperatures won’t move much for Wednesday afternoon! Another day in the middle 80s to lower 90s is in the forecast, with dry conditions remaining for most of the region. A few evening showers cannot be completely ruled out over portions of Curry, Parmer, and Castro counties. Winds will be a little on the strong side for Wednesday. Gusts could exceed 35 MPH for some areas. Some patchy blowing dust could occur, but not much is expected due to the recent heavy rainfall. Winds will calm overnight as lows fall into the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances will return to the forecast from Thursday night through Monday afternoon of next week. High temperatures aren’t expected to budge much, meaning below average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the remainder of the forecast period. As we round out the month of July, below average temperatures are expected to remain across the South Plains region, in addition to above average precipitation chances. Isolated severe storms will remain possible each day there is a chance for rain, but no widespread severe weather events are anticipated at this time.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: July 12th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 12th:

Sunrise: 6:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 110° (2020)

Record Low: 54° (1953)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

