KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, July 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 65°. Winds ENE 0-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Showers west. High of 84°. Winds ENE 10-20 MPH.

After today’s cold front passage, it appears temperatures are going to remain cool for the next day or two. Overnight tonight, winds will be light out of the east-northeast under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures are forecasted to range through the 60s by Tuesday morning.

Highs will be quite a bit below average on Tuesday, with temperatures peaking from the upper 70s to the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible to the west of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor throughout the day. Areas that see the stronger storms could see up to 1 inch of rainfall. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH all day. Showers and storms are not expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. By sunrise on Wednesday, lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Below average conditions will continue on Wednesday, with temperatures ranging through the 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Winds will shift to the southeast around 12-18 MPH under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A passing shower or two cannot be completely ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours, but most locations are expected to remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s by sunrise on Thursday.

Temperatures will begin their upward trend on Thursday, with highs varying from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will shift to the south, allowing warmer air to return to the South Plains. Gusts could exceed 20 MPH at times. Low temperatures will return to average on Thursday night. By Friday morning, we’ll be waking up to the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

As we head into the weekend, and the last few days of July, it looks as if our pattern will flip, allowing for warmer and drier conditions to return to the KLBK viewing area! By the end of the forecast period, high temperatures will once again range from the lower 90s to lower 100s, with more sunshine, and fewer rain chances around the region. This is great news for our ag-producers, as fields need to dry out just a tad.

Overall, the latest climate models suggest that for the next two weeks, above average temperatures and below average rain chances will become more prevalent across most of the country, including right here in eastern New Mexico and western Texas! As it stands right now, we are still over 4 inches above average on our annual precipitation, and 1.50″ above average for the month of July. Drought conditions are expected to remain at bay over the next several weeks.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: July 19th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 19th:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 108° (1936)

Record Low: 55° (1947)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

