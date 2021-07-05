KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, July 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low of 68°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few showers. High of 84°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

The B.J. Thomas song, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” has been a song playing on repeat in many West Texans heads over the past few weeks. The rain has been a blessing, but many are ready for a day or two of sunnier and drier conditions! A few showers and storms will remain possible across the KLBK viewing area this evening. Not everyone will see rainfall, but western areas will have a better shot at seeing any activity tonight. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s on Tuesday, with a partly cloudy sky remaining across the South Plains. An isolated shower or storm will remain possible Tuesday afternoon, with winds out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. After 6 PM Tuesday evening, storm chances will increase across eastern New Mexico, and western Texas. A few storms could produce gusty winds near 60 MPH and hail near 1 inch in diameter. Overnight, a few more showers will remain possible. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s.

An isolated shower or two will remain possible on Wednesday, with high temperatures peaking in the 80s to lower 90s. Most areas will remain dry. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region throughout the day. Overnight, lows will once again range through the middle 60s to middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain and storm chances decrease Thursday and Friday as drier air temporarily moves back into the South Plains. As a result, temperatures will warm back into the 90s for most of the region. We will see a mostly to partly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the south, occasionally gusting over 30 MPH! By next weekend, rain chances will increase once again as our next storm system moves in. This will also result in reduced temperatures.

Ag Journal 5-Day Forecast

Valid: July 5th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, July 5th:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 104° (1971)

Record Low: 49° (1915)

Have a terrific Tuesday South Plains!

-Jacob.

