LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 95°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Monsoon showers and storms will continue across the western South Plains this evening. Within an hour after sunset, all rain and storm activity will come to an end. Temperatures will eventually settle in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise on Tuesday under a clear sky. Winds will remain out of the south, with sustained speeds around 10-15 MPH.

Summer will officially begin at 4:13 AM CDT on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. Our forecast from Tuesday through Thursday will basically be the same each day! Highs will range from 90-105 degrees across all of the KLBK viewing area under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-25 MPH each day, with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH. Monsoon showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Curry, Roosevelt, and Lea counties in eastern New Mexico for Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, we will remain bone-dry across the region. Morning lows will continue to vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Friday and Saturday will be hot and sunny across the forecast area. Highs will range from 95-105 degrees under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Sustained winds will remain out of the south-southwest around 15-25 MPH, with gusts as high as 40-45 MPH at times. Fire weather conditions will be most favorable on both days. Morning lows will continue to settle into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Data suggests that a cold front will move into the KLBK viewing area late Saturday into Sunday of this weekend, bringing in some ‘cooler’ temperatures. Data has become more aligned in regard to cooler temperatures, but still struggle to come to an agreement on the possibility of rainfall. Some isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon. Although this won’t be a drought buster, any little bit of rainfall will help.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: June 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 20th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Average High: 92°

Record High: 108° (1935)

Average Low: 67°

Record Low: 49° (1973)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

