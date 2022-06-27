LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low of 64°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered storms. High of 84°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening through the overnight hours, especially over western and southwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area. Rain coverage will remain below 30%, with some areas seeing some locally heavy rainfall. No severe weather is expected. Low temperatures will settle in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast on Tuesday, with the highest likelihood of rainfall continuing to exist over southwestern areas. Some areas will see some locally heavy rainfall, with rainfall totals as high as 1″ possible! Unfortunately, we are not expecting any widespread heavy rain. Highs will peak in the upper 70s to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Showers and storms will end after midnight with a partly cloudy sky remaining around the region. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 70s.

Other than a stray shower or two, we will remain dry on Wednesday. High temperatures will return to the mid 80s and mid 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky, with winds out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be a little warmer, as lows only dip into the low 60s to mid 70s.

Seasonally warm temperatures will return to western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky, as winds occasionally gust near 30 MPH out of the south-southwest. No rain is expected for Thursday. Overnight, we’ll keep a clear sky around the forecast area, as lows bottom out in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

High temperatures are expected to hold pretty steady as we head into the long, holiday weekend! Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to upper 90s Friday through Monday, with morning lows remaining in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Occasional showers and storms will remain possible Saturday through Monday, but no widespread meaningful rainfall is currently expected. We will keep a partly to mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds primarily out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: June 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 27th:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 114° (1994)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 56° (1958)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

