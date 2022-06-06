LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Few clouds late. Low of 66°. Winds E 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny Storms north late. High of 95°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH.

A relatively calm evening and night is expected across the South Plains. After sunset, winds will begin to calm and shift to the east. Sustained speeds around 8-12 MPH are expected. A few clouds will build in by sunrise on Tuesday, as lows settle in the 60s to low 70s.

High temperatures will be slightly above average on Tuesday, peaking in the 90s to low 100s. Warmest temperatures will occur over our southern areas. Winds will remain out of the east-northeast. Gusts will occasionally reach 20-25 MPH. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky around the region throughout the day, with cloud coverage increasing over northern areas later in the day. A few storms will be possible over the southern Texas Panhandle after 8 PM. 99% of the region is expected to remain dry. Clouds will hang around overnight as isolated storm chances remain possible over northern areas. Lows will bottom out in the 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will feature a few more storms, a few of which could be on the strong to severe side. Highs for our hump day will warm into the 90s across the region under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30-35 MPH will be possible. After 4 PM, we will begin to see a few storms develop over western and northwestern areas. These will hang around the region through midnight. Isolated large hail events and gusty winds will be possible. Be sure you download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to stay ahead of the storms! Lows will cool into the 60s overnight, with isolated showers remaining possible through sunrise.

A shower or storm will remain possible for Thursday, as temperatures climb into the 90s and lower 100s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be warm, as temperatures only drop into the mid 60s and mid 70s by sunrise on Friday!

Extended Forecast:

A big warm up is in store for the South Plains this weekend. Highs will soar back into the mid 90s to lower 100s, with rain chances drying up. Winds will remain breezy at times, with gusts out of the southwest as high as 35-40 MPH expected. This wind shift will aid in above average temperatures, and also an increased concern for fire weather conditions. Although recent rainfall has been decent for most of the region, severe to exceptional drought persists across all of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Any outdoor burning or activities that could result in a spark should be closely monitored. Morning lows will remain slightly elevated, only cooling into the mid 60s to upper 70s.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: June 6th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 6th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 107° (1990)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx