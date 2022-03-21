LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain & snow mix north. Showers elsewhere. Low of 34°. Winds NW 25-30 MPH, gusts ~ 50 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and windy. High of 52°. Winds NNW 30-35 MPH, gusts ~ 50-60 MPH.

Strong storms will remain possible over the eastern Rolling Plains through the afternoon and evening hours for Monday. After sunset, our severe weather risk will come to an end. However, precipitation will continue across the region, remaining scattered in nature. As cold air filters into the South Plains behind our storm system, temperatures will begin to fall below freezing. This will result in a wintry mix of precipitation over the northern South Plains, especially after 10 PM!

Extreme northern portions of the South Plains could see *up to 1″* of snowfall.

Rain transitions to snow overnight.

Limited impacts are expected.

Our northernmost row of counties (from Curry, NM to Hall, TX) could see a light dusting, up to 1″ of snow! Most areas that do see snow will not see much in the way of travel impacts, as road temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. Just be cautious on elevated roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 40s under a mostly cloudy sky, with winds gusting over 50 MPH at times. As a result of the stronger winds, a Wind Advisory will go into effect at 3 AM CDT for most of the South Plains.

Wind Advisory expires at 6 AM MDT for Roosevelt and Curry counties. The rest of the South Plains will remain under a Wind Advisory until 7 PM CDT Tuesday for wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

Very strong winds will last throughout the day on Tuesday. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are expected, with some areas seeing locally higher gusts. High temperatures will range through the mid 40s to mid 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Precipitation will come to an end by 9 A.M., with no impacts expected due to our light wintry mix. Winds will remain gusty Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with sustained speeds around 15-20 MPH. Lows will fall into the mid 20s to upper 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

We will be just a smidge warmer on Wednesday, but high temperatures will remain below average. Highs will peak in the 50s to low 60s under an increasingly sunny sky! Winds will be sustained out of the northwest around 20-25 MPH, with gusts approaching 40 MPH. This will result in an elevated risk for fire weather conditions across most of the region. Any outdoor activities that could result in a spark should be postponed. Overnight, temperatures will dip back down close to freezing. By sunrise on Thursday, temperatures will vary from the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A beautiful, spring-like day is expected across western Texas and eastern New Mexico on Thursday! Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be closer to average, with lows cooling into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Warm, spring-like conditions will continue through the end of the work-week, and on into the weekend. Highs will vary from the low 70s to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will gradually increase each day, with winds remaining breezy at times. With extremely dry conditions continuing across the South Plains, the concern with fire danger remains. Please limit, or completely postpone, any activities that could result in a spark. Be extra conscious of your actions! Morning lows will remain above freezing, varying from the mid 30s to mid 50s.

KLBK 5-Day Ag-Journal Forecast

Valid: March 21st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, March 21st:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 60°

Record High: 93° (1997)

Normal Low: 40°

Record Low: 17° (1955 & 1983)

Have a warm Tuesday, South Plains! Y’all try not to blow away!

-Jacob.

